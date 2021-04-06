The early college basketball season suffered a huge letdown in December when the epic Baylor-Gonzaga matchup was canceled due to the coronavirus.

As if Monday's showdown didn't already need more buildup. It would become one of the most highly anticipated national championships ever.

The two teams with the highest winning percentage combined in the title game finally met.

And yet what transpired on the biggest stage in Indianapolis ended up being another type of letdown.

Gonzaga seemingly exhausted emotionally coming off Jalen Suggs' magical buzzer-beater two nights earlier dug a double-digit hole too deep to overcome in a 86-70 loss against Baylor at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Suggs' 37-foot last-second jumper to beat UCLA in overtime Saturday was being talked about as possibly the most memorable shot in modern March Madness lore. Problem was the ultimate goal for Gonzaga (31-1) was to make history of a different kind — finishing undefeated.

The task of matching the 1976 Indiana team's incredible fete seemed within grasp — that was until the Bears (27-2) outplayed the tourney's overall No. 1 seed out the gate with a 29-10 lead.

Immediately, the Zags needed to overcome the largest deficit to ever win the NCAA title game (greater than Loyola-Chicago's 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati in 1963).

One game after Gonzaga's freshman star's late heroics kept its pursuit for perfection alive, Suggs' absence derailed his team after picking up two fouls with just under 17 minutes left in the first half.

Suggs' teammates didn't even score their first field goal until Corey Kispert's three-pointer 4 ½ minutes into the game.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs shot over Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the second half of the NCAA championship game in Indianapolis on Monday. Suggs scored 22 points, but Baylor defeated the Bulldogs 86-70.

For only the second time all season, Gonzaga trailed by double figures. The first has been facing a 12-point halftime deficit in the West Coast Conference tournament vs. BYU last month. In that comeback win, Suggs led the way like he had in other big games. This time it wasn't enough.

Baylor's three-headed backcourt attack of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague combined for 31 points in the first half. The Bears were stymied briefly by a 2-3 zone but managed to take a 47-37 halftime lead.

Suggs had 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. Zags All-American big man Drew Timme was averaging a team-best 23 points in five previous NCAA tourney games. But Timme, who finished with 12 points and five turnovers, had a nagging hip injury on top of dealing with Baylor's physical and athletic front line.

Andrew Nembhard's layup pulled Gonzaga within 58-49 with 14:30 left in the second half, but that woke up the Big 12 power. Five different players scored during a 15-4 run that was capped by Mitchell's two free throws to give the Bears their biggest lead at 73-53.

Butler finished with 22 points and seven assists to lead the Bears. Teague added 14 of his 19 points in the first half.

Baylor had not been to the national title game since 1948. Scott Drew, who took over as head coach in 2003, made two Elite Eight appearances but not even that far since 2012.

Drew's squad didn't get a chance to prove itself vs. Gonzaga on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis due to two positive COVID-19 tests for Bulldogs. The Bears remained in their shadow all season, especially after losing to Kansas and Oklahoma State after a three-week covid pause.

Gonzaga wasn't the team of destiny after all, because it finally ran into the best team in the country.

