Authorities in St. Paul on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in the middle of the night along Grand Avenue.
Albert D. Stevens, 29, of St. Paul, was shot about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a second person also was wounded, police said. No arrests have been made.
Stevens was pronounced dead the scene in the 800 block of Grand Avenue, a stretch in St. Paul with many shops, restaurants and bars, and other businesses.
The other person shot was taken to Regions Hospital and was expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
