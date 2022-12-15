Before receiver Justin Jefferson practiced football Wednesday, he was practicing his acceptance speeches during his weekly press conference. Why not? The 23-year-old Vikings star probably will be earning a lot of awards in his skyrocketing career.

Jefferson is just 133 yards shy of breaking Randy Moss' franchise single-season record of 1,632 yards set in 2003, which should be a virtual lock with four games left. Jefferson needs a catch or two above his weekly average — 115 yards — to reach that mark on Saturday against the Colts.

"To be this close at this moment of the season is definitely something I'm grateful for," said Jefferson, who fell 16 yards short last year. "[Kevin O'Connell] coming into the building with this type of offense, Kirk [Cousins] giving me the different opportunities he has been all year. It's more than just me: It's the O-line, Adam [Thielen], K.J. [Osborn], Dalvin [Cook], all those guys play a part in the yards I get each game. Just got to keep stacking and keep making these big games."

Three days removed from setting the Vikings' single-game receiving record with 223 yards on 11 catches against the Lions, Jefferson said he's not letting himself look too far ahead at Calvin Johnson's NFL single-season record of 1,964 yards set in 2012 with the Lions.

"It's still a little ways away," said Jefferson, who has 1,500 yards. "Of course teams are going to try to scheme up on me and try to stop me from having those types of big games, but at this moment, as long as we get the win, I'm not really too worried about the record."

Teammates have expressed awe throughout Jefferson's continued ascension.

"I'm just fortunate enough to play with a guy like that," Cook said. "They only come around every so often. One of those generational players, a guy that let's just get the ball in his area and see what happens."

Phillips, Hicks return

Nose tackle Harrison Phillips (back) returned to practice Wednesday, declaring himself a "tough son of a gun" when saying he'll be all right. He underwent treatment in the trainer's room and was listed as limited in practice. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter (neck) was added to the injury report as limited in practice.

Center Garrett Bradbury (back), defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) also were limited.

The Vikings promoted linebacker William Kwenkeu, a rookie undrafted signing, from the practice squad. Rookie third-round linebacker Brian Asamoah could play more if Hicks, who was injured against the Lions, is held out Saturday.

"I would say I'm getting pretty comfortable," said Asamoah, who has played 45 defensive snaps across seven games. "That comes with preparation and having the leaders like [Eric Kendricks] around me."

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (illness) remained out for the second straight day. The Vikings signed cornerback Kalon Barnes — a rookie seventh-round pick by the Panthers — off the Dolphins practice squad.

Thielen was listed as limited in practice as a "rest" day, but he's dealing with a nagging knee injury that was aggravated against the Lions, per O'Connell. "I think everybody in this locker room is probably dealing with something," Thielen said.

Tackle Blake Brandel was placed on injured reserve after suffering an MCL tear in his right knee against the Lions.

Best jerky?

Seemingly everyone who crossed paths with the quirky Mike Leach, the 61-year-old Mississippi State head coach who passed away Monday, has a story to tell about his eccentricity. That included Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who fondly recalled Leach — then Texas Tech's head coach — being welcoming to Phillips and the West Texas A&M football coaches, who were invited to sit in on Leach's meetings and practices in the mid-2000s to help build their program.

"And of course, being Mike Leach, I was getting more than football," Phillips said. "What's the best jerky? ... Minnesota has the best jerky, he said. I do need to check on that, but the best drinking water, [too]. Just the things I remember from conversations with him."

Etc.