Two members of Minnesota's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) championship-winning team will serve as grand marshals of the Minneapolis Aquatennial Torchlight Parade.

Goalie Nicole Hensley and defender Lee Stecklein helped PWHL Minnesota capture the Walter Cup in the league's inaugural season, beating Boston 3 games to 2 in the finals. They will be the featured guests during the parade, which will travel down Nicollet Mall from 12th to 4th streets at 7:30 p.m. July 24.

The Torchlight Parade is one of the water-themed festival's marquee events and is the largest nighttime parade in Minnesota, festival organizers said. The parade features bands, performers, floats and organizations from across the state.

K-102 FM's Chris Carr & Co. will provide play-by-play of the parade near Peavy Plaza at 11th Street and Nicollet Mall.

The parade on opening night kicks off four days of activities and events, which wrap up with the Target Fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday over the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis.















