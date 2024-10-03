An unfair accusation of racism in Hennepin County

If that is all Apland said, there is nothing inherently racist about citing the Somali impact on uncompensated care costs. The main reasons I can imagine for making this point involve a strong interest in helping Somali immigrants gain better access to care. The point highlights how HCMC fills financing gaps to ensure Somalis receive care, regardless of their ability to pay. Moreover, it highlights a population that needs better health coverage and an opportunity for HCMC to address uncompensated care costs by getting more Somalis covered. Finally, welcoming Somali refugees into our community does carry a financial cost. A better understanding of that cost can help justify bringing in more state and federal resources to support our refugee population.