No sign of my flying car but yesterday my Amazon "Amish butterscotch peanut butter" order arrived via FedEx. I'm so confused. But well-fed.

All this worry about artificial intelligence because natural intelligence doesn't seem to be working. A tool - or will it replace me? Yes. AI may help us issue a 1-2 week tornado outlook or give a day or two notice for severe flooding in years to come, but there's a vexing problem.

To predict the weather we need to "initialize" weather models with current data. Weather balloons, ocean buoys, airport data, planes, etc. And that's expensive. AI can't substitute for the fuel we put into the weather model engine. But, yes, I may soon be getting my weather from a friendly, 24-7 weather avatar that never takes a vacation or asks for a raise. Uh oh.

A stray shower is possible later today, a few T- storms may sprout late Sunday. Saturday looks like the sunnier, drier day. No blockbuster storms, as the pattern dries slightly.

Next week 70s should be the rule. Wait, let me ask Alexa.