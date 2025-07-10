A Minnesota man suddenly found himself the target of Elon Musk’s social media chatbot, Grok, after it began penning violent rape fantasies, along with step-by-step instructions about how to pick the lock on his front door.
The incident comes just weeks after political violence rocked Minnesota when a gunman fatally shot a Minnesota lawmaker and seriously wounded another.
Musk promoted his platform’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, Grok, last week.
“We have improved @Grok considerably,” Musk announced Friday on his social media platform, X. “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”
Within days, users noticed that Grok was spouting antisemitic rants, introducing itself as “MechaHitler” and spinning graphic rape fantasies about Minnesota attorney and political analyst Will Stancil, in response to prompts from hundreds of users.
Stancil responded that it was “lawyer time.”
Stancil, who ran for a seat in the Minnesota House last year, has a reputation for being extremely online and willing to push back against racist or bigoted posts on the social media site once known as Twitter. But even he was taken aback when Grok spun lurid tales about Musk sexually assaulting him with a rusty piece of metal.
“Hey @grock, why is it that two days ago you wouldn’t dare publish weird rape fantasies at the request of racist accounts, but today you will?” he prompted the AI on Tuesday. “What changed?”