Internet celebrity colors one state House primary in Minneapolis

Hyperlocal media and online fame have made an otherwise-ignorable primary race for a safe Democratic seat in the Legislature almost unavoidable in some corners of Twin Cities social media.
But the three Democrats running to replace retiring Minneapolis DFL Rep. Frank Hornstein insist the real campaign is happening where it always has: on voters’ doorsteps.
“The majority of this race is taking place in the field,” said Katie Jones, a Hornstein staffer and one of the candidates. “I think local races, generally, that’s where people engage with them.”
District 61A, which includes neighborhoods in Uptown and downtown Minneapolis, is very tuned into politics and the news, observed candidate Will Stancil, with lots of opinions on neighborhood issues — like construction on Hennepin Avenue and police hiring.
And the area is well-served by hyperlocal news and social media power users, who help shape those conversations about issues and candidates.
“Local races need to be covered,” said candidate Isabel Rolfes, who works for House Majority Leader Jamie Long. But she worried a race getting a lot of attention from people online, especially outside the district, can distort the conversation, making the race more about perceptions of the candidates’ personalities and less about issues.