Elections

Internet celebrity colors one state House primary in Minneapolis

Are the residents of House District 61A chronically online, or is this another case of “Twitter is not real life?”

By Josie Albertson-Grove

Star Tribune

August 9, 2024 at 10:30AM
The three candidates running in Tuesday's DFL primary for House District 61A are, from left, Katie Jones, Isabel Rolfes and Will Stancil.

Hyperlocal media and online fame have made an otherwise-ignorable primary race for a safe Democratic seat in the Legislature almost unavoidable in some corners of Twin Cities social media.

But the three Democrats running to replace retiring Minneapolis DFL Rep. Frank Hornstein insist the real campaign is happening where it always has: on voters’ doorsteps.

“The majority of this race is taking place in the field,” said Katie Jones, a Hornstein staffer and one of the candidates. “I think local races, generally, that’s where people engage with them.”

District 61A, which includes neighborhoods in Uptown and downtown Minneapolis, is very tuned into politics and the news, observed candidate Will Stancil, with lots of opinions on neighborhood issues — like construction on Hennepin Avenue and police hiring.

And the area is well-served by hyperlocal news and social media power users, who help shape those conversations about issues and candidates.

“Local races need to be covered,” said candidate Isabel Rolfes, who works for House Majority Leader Jamie Long. But she worried a race getting a lot of attention from people online, especially outside the district, can distort the conversation, making the race more about perceptions of the candidates’ personalities and less about issues.

And there are other downsides.

Stancil has a major following on X, formerly Twitter, with of tens of thousands of followers — and a handful of people who seem to hate him.

When Stancil entered the race, the people who don’t like him tried to tank his candidacy, he said, by pretending they liked him and harassing Jones and Rolfes, to “muddy the waters,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the brunt of it was felt for a few weeks by my opponents,” Stancil said.

Jones said in an email she received “horrific, misogynistic threats.” In a February social media post, Jones gestured to Stancil’s presence. “This race is experiencing an unprecedented online dynamic given the unique makeup of the field — look at my mentions and you’ll see what I mean,” the post read.

Rolfes said it got ugly for her too, to the point where she was receiving threats that made reference to places she had been.

Most Read

list card image
Elections

Fact check: Walz’s National Guard records show that Vance’s claim of ‘stolen valor’ is false

list card image
Elections

Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

list card image
Elections

Peggy Flanagan could be Minnesota’s first female governor, country’s first Native female governor

list card image
Elections

Despite Gov. Walz’s ascent to presidential ticket, Republicans still optimistic they can win Minnesota

“The concept of an online campaign is really cool until you realize there are people behind the scenes who have bad intentions,” she said. “I think this race is a good warning to people of what happens online when you’re in the public eye.”

Stancil said he thought addressing the vitriol at the time would only have made it worse. After a few weeks, those people lost interest in Stancil’s campaign, he said, and the race reverted to residents and their issues.

Social media still plays a role. In recent days, hyperlocal news site WedgeLIVE has reported anti-Stancil mailers referring to his posts.

And Rolfes noted people who might not otherwise be politically engaged have seen posts and videos about the race.

But for most of the district, the candidates agreed, the social media conversations have not been a big deal for voters, and all three have focused their time on canvassing neighborhoods. Jones and Stancil each said they had knocked on more than 17,000 doors as of one week before the primary. Rolfes said she was only able to take off work to campaign full-time the final week before the election.

Rolfes noted that many residents she reaches have also spoken with staff or volunteers from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign, also working furiously to drive turnout for the primary in Uptown and downtown neighborhoods.

Stancil said he decided he would not focus his campaign online. Instead, he sought out neighborhood influencers — not in the internet sense of the word, but people who were well-known in the area and who share opinions on local politics.

“When I’m at a door, someone will say I’m going to vote for you because all my neighbors are going to vote for you,” Stancil said. “It’s word of mouth, filtered through the community.”

“There is a portion of the district that’s online and there’s a large portion of the district who doesn’t know what’s happening,” Jones said. “The majority of people I talk to are hearing about it through hyperlocal sources, or just word of mouth.”

Even some parts of social media are saturated with the 61A primary, Stancil said the online personality conversation has not broken through for most voters he meets in person.

“It’s not what people at the doors care about.”

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More
Elections

Internet celebrity colors one state House primary in Minneapolis

Are the residents of House District 61A chronically online, or is this another case of “Twitter is not real life?”

Elections

Peggy Flanagan could be Minnesota’s first female governor, country’s first Native female governor

Elections

Despite Gov. Walz’s ascent to presidential ticket, Republicans still optimistic they can win Minnesota