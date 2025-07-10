Twin Cities Suburbs

No explosives found after bomb threat prompts evacuation at St. Anthony Cub Foods

Caller claimed device would detonate in 20 minutes; store evacuated and cleared by bomb-sniffing dogs.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 7:08PM
(The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of a Cub Foods in St. Anthony on Thursday morning, but no explosives were found, police said Thursday.

St. Anthony police were called at 11:19 a.m. to the store at 3930 Silver Lake Road after an employee received a phone call stating a bomb would detonate in 20 minutes. Officers arrived within two minutes and evacuated the building and the surrounding area.

Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Metro Transit Police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office swept the store and nearby vehicles but found no evidence of any explosive devices. The store has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

