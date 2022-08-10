Tap the bookmark to save this article.

It's a one-interview version of the Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand visits with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath to preview tonight's All-Star Game at Allianz Field between the best players in major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

The game is tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

