The Vikings' regular season opener on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium will be their 124th meeting against the Packers, including the eighth game in the rivalry for quarterback Kirk Cousins. But it's a new chapter in many ways for both Minnesota and Green Bay. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday's game, discuss the narrative around Cousins, and preview Goessling's profile of first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.