Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss quarterback J.J. McCarthy's spring with the Vikings after the rookie spoke with reporters following OTA No. 9 of 10. Kevin O'Connell said Sam Darnold is the starter, and McCarthy said he's been eager to learn from Darnold. What could change the plan? What else are they looking for come training camp?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts|
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
