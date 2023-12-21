When St. Paul’s new City Council is sworn in on Tuesday, all of its seats will be filled by women for the first time in the city’s 170-year history. Some say that St. Paul may well be the largest American city to ever elect an all-female council or legislative body.

“I think we’ve been writing this story for a while,” Hwa Jeong Kim said after winning election to the council in November. “To place yourself in the middle of this timeline, it feels very historic.”

Like her six colleagues, Kim has a list of several women elected to office who served as her mentors. And those women also credit female leaders for wisdom and guidance.

“There are people that have come before us that have envisioned this happening in some regard and have been investing in the change around women running for office,” Kim said. “They’ve been speaking it into existence years before a squad of ladies decided to run together.”

Here’s a look at some of the 20 women who have been elected to the St. Paul City Council over the past seven decades, along with the four incoming members who are making history this week.