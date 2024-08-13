A conservative gathering provides a safe space for Republicans who aren't on board with Trump

There were few, if any, red hats at ''The Gathering,'' the annual confab hosted by influential syndicated radio host Erick Erickson, and no rousing promises to ''Make America Great Again.'' Instead, Erickson's guests, from rank-and-file voters up to Trump's onetime vice president, spent two days critiquing the GOP's path in the Trump era. And when it came to the November election, many of them spent more time hand-wringing over a Kamala Harris presidency than celebrating the promise of another Trump administration.