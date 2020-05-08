When clients tell Aja King that they’re stressed out by the pressures of working from home while caring for their children, she doesn’t have to ask why.

The Brooklyn Park licensed therapist is tending to her own two children’s schooling while fielding phone consultations.

“When I wasn’t comforting other parents, I was comforting my children,” she said.

King gave up her home office to one of her sons, so he could focus on his online lessons. The other son sets up in the dining room.

“That left me with the bedroom,” she said. “But it’s OK. I have a candle burning. It’s nice in here.”

Her workload has increased since the shelter-at-home directive was issued. Many days, she’s on the phone almost constantly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., squeezing in a few minutes when she can to check on Austin, 9, and Chris, 14.

“I’m trying to make sure they still do all the [school] work but also give me space to do my job,” she said. “My older son was OK with it. He’s more independent. But at first, my 9-year-old was distraught. There was a lot of frustration, and he missed his friends.”

After a stress-filled week of balancing school work and counseling, King insists that the family do something together. “Weekends we spend taking walks, watching movies, painting,” she said. “When you stop being in motion, you lose your motivation.”

Her advice to her clients — which she tries hard to follow herself — for minimizing stress during the quarantine: Create a schedule and stick to it. As much as you can, keep doing the same things you did before (her sons have kept up their karate classes via Zoom). And however things work out, don’t feel guilty if it’s less than you had hoped for.

“Be kind to yourself,” she said. “Don’t feel bad because you missed the mark you set for yourself. Right now, we need to concentrate on just getting through this.”