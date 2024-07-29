Two women in an SUV were seriously injured when the driver on a well-traveled street crossed in front of a train Monday in Robbinsdale, officials said.

The collision occurred about 9:20 a.m. where 42nd Avenue N. crosses the tracks just west of downtown, police Capt. John Elder said.

The northbound freight train hit the passenger side of the SUV and dragged it more than the length of a football field before it was able to stop, Elder said.

Emergency responders used extrication tools to remove the 69-year-old driver and her 88-year-old passenger, Elder said. Both women were seriously hurt but are expected to survive, he said. Their identities have yet to be released.

Video (00:12) Two women in an SUV were seriously injured when the driver on a well-traveled street crossed in front of a train Monday in Robbinsdale, officials said.

Elder said the tracks' warning lights and bells were engaged at the time the driver attempted to cross the tracks. That crossing does not have stop arms.

The captain said the crash serves as "a reminder to be vigilant of your surroundings anytime you are approaching train crossing. We are grateful that these two individuals will likely survive the crash."