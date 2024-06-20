Most of the time, storms and fronts are "progressive," meaning they keep moving. They're slower in the summer than in the winter, but they usually don't stall for long periods of time. Steering winds aloft are lighter in the summer, and sometimes stationary fronts set up running east to west, separating hot air to the south from more comfortable air north.

Such a scenario is brewing Friday and Saturday with a high risk of a "train echo effect." Much like the cars in a train pass over the same track, thunderstorms can keep redeveloping over the same counties, soaking towns repeatedly with waves of heavy rain.

The result may be spotty flooding for parts of central and southern Minnesota, where some 2- to 4-inch rainfall amounts are possible by Saturday night. A few severe storms are possible, too, but heavy rain is the primary risk. If you live in a flood-prone area, stay alert.

The sun comes out Sunday with highs near 80 degrees and a stiff breeze. I see 80s next week, maybe 90 the last weekend of June? At some point, this nonstop parade of storms will end.