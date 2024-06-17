Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Wright County, officials said.

The crash occurred about 12 miles south of St. Cloud in Clearwater Township near the intersection of Hwy. 24 and NW. 179th Street, the State Patrol said.

A pickup driver was turning left out of the Kwik Trip parking lot onto Hwy. 24 midday Friday, when he collided with a motorcycle heading south, the patrol said.

The motorcycle's operator, 50-year-old Chad D. Eskelson, and his passenger, 46-hear-old Vick Jo Nieman, both of Clear Lake, were taken to a nearby hospital by emergency responders and died, according to the patrol. Neither was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

Uninjured were the pickup's two occupants, Adam Zane Brambrink, 28, and Adam Douglas Searcy, 27, both of South Haven, Minn.