Two people died Friday in crashes on Minnesota roads, among several killed over the past week.

Abdi Mohamud Jama, 69, whose hometown was not listed by the State Patrol on its crash report, died when the 2004 Nissan Murano he was driving struck a semitrailer truck in a construction zone on a closed portion of Hwy. 28 near 580th Avenue in Scott Township, in Stevens County. The crash happened at 4:39 p.m. Friday.

Passenger Kamil Mohamud Jama, 21, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, N.D., with critical injuries. The semi driver, Lewis Varnum, 28, and his passenger, Damian Vazquez, 32, were not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said, but neither of the Jamas was wearing a seat belt.

In an earlier crash in Blue Earth County, 21-year-old Carly Ann Sweet of Byron was killed when the 2004 Mazda 3 she was driving collided with a pickup truck while crossing Hwy. 14 on County Road 56 in Eagle Lake, the patrol said.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram, Bobby Oxford, 49, of Blue Earth, was not hurt. Sweet was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

Also Saturday, the State Patrol identified an SUV driver killed Thursday at an intersection in Ramsey. George M. McNeill, 70, of Ramsey, was headed west on Hwy. 10 when his vehicle "rolled through the intersection" at Sunfish Lake Boulevard and came to rest in the southwest corner, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor, but McNeill was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Also killed in a crash Thursday was Keith A. Perrault, 60, of Eveleth. He died when he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Hwy. .53 and St. Louis County Road 16 just before 8 p.m. and was ejected when it rolled. He was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

Authorities still have not released the name of a man killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in West Lakeland Township, in Washington County.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash at N. Manning Avenue and N. 22nd Street at 6:20 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Oak Park Heights, died at the scene.

In a crash Tuesday night in western Minnesota, a 14-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was hit by an SUV.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday just south of Carlos on County Road 9 NE., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from nearby Parkers Prairie, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the Sheriff's Office said.

Killed was Blake L. Nohre, of Miltona, Minn. Nick A. Lambertson, of Alexandria, Minn., was injured. A third bicyclist in the group, Jayden J. Tatro, of Carlos, Minn., was not struck. The other two cyclists are also 14.