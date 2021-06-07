It's a special week at Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand takes a look back at five high-profile sporting events that took place in the Twin Cities within a one-year span 30 years ago.

On today's episode, the finale of this five-part series, Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look back at the 1992 Final Four at the Metrodome. Yes, they awarded a Final Four to the same city and same site that had the Super Bowl just a couple months earlier. Duke won the title, but the lasting impact might have been Michigan's Fab Five freshmen, led by Jalen Rose, Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.

