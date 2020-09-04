A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in St. Paul.

The teenager stands charged in Ramsey County Juvenile Court with second-degree murder in connection with the Tuesday death of Jorge Batres, 17, on the city’s East Side. Authorities declined to identify the teenager charged, citing his age.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street about 6 p.m., where they found Batres inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses reported someone running from the area following gunfire, and police apprehended the 14-year-old nearby.

St. Paul has seen 23 homicides this year, a nearly 50% increase over this point in 2019. On Thursday, Annamarie Wagener, 41, of St. Paul was shot and killed outside a home in the 800 block of E. Cook Avenue, just east of Arcade Street. Police have not yet made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.