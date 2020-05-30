0 deaths in Minnesota

1,026 deaths in Minnesota

What lives they led. They were spouses, grandparents, siblings. They came from farms and from cities. They were teachers, engineers, homemakers, executives. They fished and sang and danced. They raced motorcycles and made quilts and raised champion dogs. And in the end, they died of COVID-19, more than 1,000 of them here in Minnesota. Some slipped away quietly, a blessed release from the illnesses of old age. Others were taken too soon. They leave behind family members crushed by the cruelty of a global pandemic that kept them apart from their loved ones during their final days, watching them fade on the other side of a window or a video screen. “We could not hold her hand or give her a kiss on her forehead and whisper that it was OK,” wrote the family of Gae Pearl. “This is what we will carry with us the rest of our lives.” They were all of us.
They were Minnesota.

John Reinan

Remembering some of those we’ve lost

Cordelia Agrimson

Cordelia Agrimson loved reminiscing about her youth.

Steven A. Anderson

In the courtroom, he was Judge Steven A. Anderson. On the street, he preferred to be called Steve.

Virginia Mae Anderson

A longtime bank teller and editorial librarian

David Borntrager Jr.

David valued helping others and taking care of those closest to him.

Eugene Borchardt

A proud and patriotic Korean War veteran, he was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Donald Bridell

Eldest of 11 siblings, a collector who loved auctions and garage sales.

Joseph Burns

After a 30-year career as an investigator with the Minneapolis City Attorney's Office, Joe poured himself into woodworking.

John Driscoll

Minnesota-born, New York-based art dealer kept a container of soil from his hometown in a desk drawer.

Dennis Erickson

Former Armstrong volleyball coach who led his program to five consecutive championships in the 1980s.

Elie Farhat

A Lebanese immigrant known in the community for his quiet demeanor, comedic timing during a conversation and the backgammon games he set up.

Patricia Forster

Teacher and lover of the outdoors who never just sat around unless she was reading.

Annie Glenn

Widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate.

David Goulette

A gifted church organist with a rich bass voice.

Wayne Haskell

A prolific reader who dug into topics ranging from foreign films to philosophy to Italian cuisine.

Gloria Hays

Lived a full life and raised four daughters to stick up for themselves.

Rich Herman

A big man with a gentle demeanor, who will be missed most for his laughter.

Susan Jack

Died days before her grandchild, named Harley Sue in her memory, was born.

William Kenny

Met his future wife at a dance at the University of Minnesota, together they raised 6 kids.

Marion Klein

Devoted to her family, her community and her Jewish faith.

Frederick ‘Fritz’ Koerner

Lived in Japan, England and Sweden while he worked on war spy planes.

Audrey Larsen

She rarely missed an opportunity to make someone else smile or laugh.

Scott Melter

A hardcore Vikings fan and proud grandfather to six.

Arloine Morris

An avid gardener, angler, hunter and quilter who would often take her family camping.

Patrick Petit

On the phone with family in his final moments: "Be happy, be kind and keep learning."

Conrad ‘Connie’ Razidlo

An ad man and an artist, his legacy spans arts, business and politics.

Anita Robinson

A librarian and casino tour bus organizer remembered as the “best mom ever.”

Duane Solem

A businessman and swing band musician.

Edith Stodola

A nature lover who brought organic food to the masses.

Trudine ‘Trudy’ Stringer

“The epitome of a neighborhood mom” who welcomed everyone into her north Minneapolis home.

Dr. Joseph Wethington

Helped found a network of clinics now part of the Allina Health system.

Larry Windrum

Used his creative talents to transform a St. Paul building into a one-of-a-kind shop.