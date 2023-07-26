When marriage equality passed, Jason Jackson and Jason Bucklin had been dating for six months. A beautiful six months, for sure, but mostly, their thought was: “Don’t get any ideas,” as Bucklin put it. At that point, neither saw marriage as a model. And while the state was focused on marriage, Jackson and Bucklin were both working with LGBTQ youth, grappling with issues that felt more pressing — including housing, HIV/AIDS and mental health.

“Many people, myself included, were looking at the world from life or death versus access to tax breaks or double incomes,” said Jackson.

Jackson: “When I was a little boy, I used to think, ‘OK, I will marry a nice woman and live in a house and have two kids.’ Then when you realize that who you are is who you are, you have to mourn not only the expectations that your family has but the whole story. So marriage was no longer for me, right? I had to mourn that and let it go.”

Bucklin: “I didn’t grow up with marriage as a goal or a framework for what a successful relationship looks like. And part of queerness to me was like making it your own and defining things your own way.”

Jackson: “It wasn’t until the pandemic, when we were seeing so many people dying around the world, that I thought, ‘What if something happens to this person who I’ve built my life with for 10 years?’ I trust his parents, you trust mine, but who knows. And I had this flashback to the ’80s, right? Where somebody would die and the mother would come in and take everything. I wanted to make sure that what’s mine is his if, God forbid, something happens to me or vice versa. So that’s where for me, marriage — and how we build our systems — became really, really important.”

Bucklin: Marriage was the conversation that brought people who aren’t in the community to start talking about supporting LGBTQ people. It got people to the table. Now that it’s 10 years in — we’ll call it the honeymoon phase — we’re in a place where we’re starting to get a really strong, vitriolic pushback on issues. For folks who came to the table in 2012 during marriage, it had been a rosy time for LGBTQ rights. They hadn’t seen what it’s like when we’re under attack, and might not actually be prepared to step up in the ways that we need now that we’re under attack again.

“Now that pressure’s increasing, it’s time to recommit — time to renew your vows. Because it’s not enough to just end at marriage.”

