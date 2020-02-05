StarTribune

2020 CAREER GUIDE
It’s hiring time
Seeking a new job — or a promotion? There’s no time like the present.
Time is on your side: Advice for seeking a new job, or a promotion, in 2020

Whether you're looking for a new job or a new opportunity with your current employer, there's no time like the present.
Use the Force

One place to spend time searching for a job or positioning for a promotion is CareerForce. That’s the state’s recently rebranded workforce center…
What college grads should know about the job search

Career counselors share their advice for how recent graduates can land their first jobs.
Gig economy fits changing expectations of growing number of Twin Cities workers

State sees growth in temporary contract jobs that coincides with shift in mind-set.
Look to apprenticeships to jump into hot jobs like skilled manufacturing

Thanks to the tight workforce and more state investment, employers statewide are offering on-the-job training for hard-to-fill jobs.
How to master the phone interview in 2020

Phone interviews are crucial in screening potential job candidates.
Men 'shocked' into taking 'pink-collar' jobs

The loss of a job has pushed some men into taking jobs in female-dominated industries, such as nursing.
Top Workplaces nominations closing soon

Employees will take five-minute, 24-question surveys to help determine 2020's best.

