Yuen: How Minnesota’s No. 1 apple changed the industry — and the taste of apples to come

New apple varieties nowadays often get a big marketing push, but Honeycrisp didn’t have any of that when it came out in 1991. Its popularity grew organically. Growers right here in Minnesota were the first ones to hear about it and started planting a few trees and selling them at farmers’ markets. People latched onto it. They eventually started asking some of the local retailers to carry it. Lunds and Byerlys were very instrumental in the early stages in terms of carrying Honeycrisp and getting it popularized. Then other apple growers around the country began to notice that this thing was really catching on. The Twin Cities market is one of the better produce markets in the United States: We eat far more volume per capita than folks in a lot of other major cities, and also at a higher price.