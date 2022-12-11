Hockey, according to many surveys, is the most expensive youth sport.

The Aspen Institute surveyed 1,032 youth sports parents in 2019 and found families spend on average $2,583 a year for kids to play.

Minnesota is cheaper than the national average, said Glen Andresen, executive director of Minnesota Hockey Association.

"We're lucky here," Andresen said. "You can play really high-level hockey that's produced all these great men's and women's players who've gone on to huge heights who were playing at far less expense than elsewhere."

But it's still expensive, with head-to-toe equipment and ice time driving the costs.

Community-owned ice arenas keep the cost of ice time lower than private clubs, though, and the approximately 145 hockey associations across the state are largely driven by volunteers.

Although aid and fundraising is available, families should expect to spend at least $500 for a player's first year and budget for several thousand if children stick with it in more advanced leagues.

What you need to start

So how should parents plan if they want their children to follow in their hockey footsteps — or the children want to join friends in a league?

PureHockey has a handy checklist for new hockey parents on what gear and accessories to buy, from a helmet to hockey tape and bag to haul and store the gear (and the stink). The Worcester, Mass., retailer has more than 60 stores, including eight in Minnesota.

These include a helmet, skates, pads and a stick that fit. Proper sizing is key and young kids grow out of equipment quickly and as players get older, the equipment costs more.

At dedicated hockey retailers you get expert advice on proper fit and sizing, which is critical for skates and protective gear. Strauss Skates and Bicycles in Maplewood is the oldest skate shop in the country. It was started in 1887 and has outfitted generations of hockey players since.

The 139-year old independent shop draws customers from east and north metro communities but also customers as far flung as Red Wing, Duluth, Bismarck, N.D., and western Wisconsin.

Bill Rhody is a sales manager at Strauss and has worked there for 30 years, but he's also been a Division I and Division III referee and coached youth hockey in Stillwater.

"We have what we call starter kits here, that's for kids maybe 3 to 6," Rhody said. "It includes everything but skates and a helmet — that's about 120 bucks."

Add in the helmet and skates and total bill can be around $200.

If kids stick with the sports, costs can spiral quickly as they get more on-ice time and play more games each season.

"I'll bet you a traveling A Bantam or AA Bantam (hockey players age 13-14), I'll bet you by the end of the year a parent will spend three to five grand." Rhody said.

By the time skaters get to ages 10 to 15 it's not unheard to be spending $300 to $600 for skates and $130 to $250 for sticks.

"But rec players that are just learning, they don't need to spend that much," Rhody said.

Hockey goalies require more gear but at the youngest age groups associations often have a set of age-appropriate goalie gear for kids curious to try out the position. Goalies in the older age groups often get a discount on registration fees because their specialized gear is more expensive.

In addition to gear, parents can expect to pay association fees, team registration fees, tournament fees and out-of-town tournaments are a highlight of many hockey associations.

Registration fees also depend on if your kid plays in a house league or makes a traveling team. Registration fees also depend on how much fundraising the association does. But $400 to $800 for Mites (kids 8 and under) and $1,100 to $2,200 is typical among some metro programs for older age groups.

Some associations sponsor free Termite or Mini-Mite programs (6 and under).

Andresen says costs in some associations in northern Minnesota are lower because ice time there is more readily available.

How to save costs

Nearly every association relies on some type of fundraising or sponsorships — from candy bar and frozen pizza sales to charitable gambling — that subsidize their operations. And many programs reduce registration fees in exchange for volunteer hours.

The good thing about hockey gear is that it is generally durable and young kids often outgrow equipment before they wear it out, creating a secondary market for used gear.

Many kids augment new gear with used items or hand-me-downs. The Minnesota Wild, along with Minnesota Hockey and Lets Play Hockey, hosts an annual gear swap. Many families have made a first stop or emergency visit to pick up used gear at a Play it Again Sports.

Most skate shops will have good, better and best options available as well. Top of the line skates for older advanced players can cost $950 to $1,000. The best sticks can cost $300.

"When we get younger kids in, we don't try to put a 7-year-old in a pair of $400 skates," Rhody said. "Because who knows if in a year or so these kids are going to still play."

The Aspen Institute's 2019 study shows that on average kids spend 2.9 years regularly playing a sport and stop on average by 10.5 years old.

Minnesota Hockey has a number of programs that introduce kids to hockey. Its Gear Up Minnesota program with Dick's Sporting Goods give grants to hockey associations to attract new players and make hockey accessible.

The Little Wild Learn to Play Program costs $175 and is for kids aged 5 to 8 who haven't played organized hockey. They get four one-hour ice sessions and a full set of equipment including a helmet, skates and a stick. And a free ticket to a Minnesota Wild preseason game.

The Minnesota Hockey Recreation League is for kids who want to take a lower cost, lower commitment approach to hockey. Divided into five age groups for $300 kids get 22 to 24 ice sessions at metro-area rinks in a season that runs from January through March.

Extra costs

Many players add spring hockey, skating lessons, clinics, backyard ice rinks and summer hockey camps, escalating costs even further. While some kids will want to specialize in a sport, USA Hockey and Minnesota Hockey still encourage kids to play other sports as long as possible.

"We know that kids do additional things to get ahead in hockey, and that's fine," Andresen said. "But we also want everyone to know that's not absolutely necessary to be a hockey player."