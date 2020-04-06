Xcel Energy will sell a large gas-fired power plant in Mankato for $680 million, less than three months after the company bought it for $650 million.

Xcel announced Monday it would sell Mankato Energy Center to Denver-based Southwest Generation. Xcel had purchased the plant in January from Southern Power after a contentious proceeding before Minnesota public utility regulators.

Proceeds from the sale will be used primarily to reduce Xcel Energy’s overall financing needs and improve the company’s “credit metrics,” Xcel said in a press statement.

Xcel said it would use the sale’s net gain to fund its corporate giving and COVID-19 relief efforts, the company said.

The 760-megawatt power plant in Mankato, the largest natural gas facility in Xcel’s fleet, will continue providing electricity to Xcel through long-term contracts.

Minneapolis-based Xcel, the state’s largest electricity provider, announced in late 2018 that it would buy the Mankato Energy Center from Atlanta-based Southern Power. Xcel planned to incorporate the plant into its rate base.

But the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) rejected the transaction in September, saying it wasn’t in the interest of Xcel’s ratepayers.

Xcel decided to buy the plant anyway through an unregulated subsidiary, meaning shareholders would shoulder risks and get any benefits — not ratepayers. The PUC approved that deal on Jan. 16.

The Mankato Energy Center consists of two gas-fired generators. The first was built in 2006 by independent power operator Calpine, which sold out to Southern Power in October 2016. Southern fired up the second generator last year.

Xcel had power-purchase agreements with Southern for the two generators through 2026 and 2039. Those agreements carried over to Xcel’s unregulated subsidiary and now will be taken up by Southwestern Generation.

Current employees are expected to continue working at the plant, Xcel said. The sale is slated to close in the third quarter and isn’t expected to have a material impact on Xcel’s short- or long-term earnings.

Xcel said it’s still working out details on how it will use sale proceeds to fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we want to do our part to support our communities as we face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ben Fowke, Xcel’s CEO, said in a press statement.