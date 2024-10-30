‘Wrongful conception’ lawsuit weighs joy of unplanned child vs. liability from botched vasectomy

The majority opinion was written by Justice Walter Rogosheske. He pointed to several other “wrongful conception” court decisions across the United States, which largely began appearing in the late 1960s. He wrote there was a disconnect in having a physician pay “all the economic costs of an unplanned child” while the birth parents “derived all the joy, affection and satisfaction of rearing the child.” That meant that a jury should have to weigh the two elements against each other when determining damages. Rogosheske wrote that it could be decided in a similar fashion to how juries determine compensation for wrongful death lawsuits.