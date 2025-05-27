Why Planned Parenthood is closing four Minnesota clinics and laying off staff

Planned Parenthood is hoping more telehealth and virtual visits for reproductive health care will offset the damage from the closure of four Minnesota clinics, announced in response to federal budget cuts and other pressures.
Clinic closures in Iowa a decade ago became associated with an increase in sexually transmitted diseases, but the goal now is to avoid similar public health consequences, said Ruth Richardson, chief executive of Planned Parenthood North Central States, in one of her first interviews since Friday’s closure announcement.
“We will look different. We will have less brick and mortar, but we’re thinking really strategically about the ways that we will be able to meet the needs of our patients into the future,” said Richardson, whose organization provides abortions and reproductive health education and services, including prescriptions, in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Closures announced last week include Planned Parenthood clinics in Apple Valley and Richfield in the metro area, and Alexandria and Bemidji in northwest Minnesota. Three Iowa clinics also are being shuttered by Planned Parenthood, which anticipates more federal funding cuts from President Donald Trump’s administration beyond the freezing of $2.8 million in Title X funds. That funding covered services for patients who otherwise couldn’t afford them.
The downsizing includes 66 layoffs and reassignment offers to another 37 workers.
None of the shuttered clinics performed surgical abortions or prescribed abortion medications. The facilities largely provided access to contraception, STD testing and pregnancy planning. Abortions remain available in Minnesota at Planned Parenthood’s St. Paul headquarters and through online appointments with its Rochester clinic.
Richardson said Planned Parenthood already was facing challenges, including low reimbursement rates from the state-federal Medicaid program that covers about 30% of its patients. The organization had opened numerous satellite clinics over the past decade to improve access, but many patients have since turned to online care for routine visits and refills of prescription contraceptives.
Then came the cuts this year, starting with the loss of Title X funds and proposed Medicaid cuts that would reduce the number of people who could afford any health care, not just reproductive health. Planned Parenthood remained financially stable during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a 5% operating margin of $3.6 million in the fiscal year that ended June 2023, but Richardson said the organization was in jeopardy without changes.