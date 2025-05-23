Planned Parenthood North Central States to lay off 66 workers, restructure presence in Minnesota

Planned Parenthood North Central States is laying off 66 workers, and reassigning an additional 37, as it closes and consolidates eight health centers.
The restructuring affects health centers in Apple Valley, Bemidji, Richfield and Alexandria. The centers appear to provide services such as emergency contraception to walk-in patients and prescription services; none provide abortions.
The number of Minnesota employees affected by the layoffs wasn’t immediately available, a spokesperson said.
The layoffs come as patient needs change, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood, and “the broken aspects of our health care system have intensified, the organization’s Minnesota Title X funds have been frozen, and the U.S. House voted to advance a reconciliation package that defunds Planned Parenthood.”
Iowa health centers affected by the restructuring include locations in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Urbandale.
Planned Parenthood North Central States has already eliminated 35 additional positions through gradual attrition, the nonprofit said.
In coming years, the nonprofit will reduce brick-and-mortar sites to create regional centers, while doubling down on virtual and online care.
Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said in a press release that the organization has been “fighting to hold together an unsustainable infrastructure as the landscape shifts around us and an onslaught of attacks continues.”