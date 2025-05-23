Health Care

Planned Parenthood North Central States to lay off 66 workers, restructure presence in Minnesota

The restructuring affects health centers in Apple Valley, Bemidji, Richfield and Alexandria.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 11:18PM
three police cruisers sit in the street in front of a building that has a sign saying planned parenthood
Ramsey County Sheriffs deputies, St. Paul police and Secret Service agents positioned themselves in front of the Planned Parenthood on Vandalia and University as Vice President Kamala Harris visited the facility. (Eder Campuzano)

Planned Parenthood North Central States is laying off 66 workers, and reassigning an additional 37, as it closes and consolidates eight health centers.

The restructuring affects health centers in Apple Valley, Bemidji, Richfield and Alexandria. The centers appear to provide services such as emergency contraception to walk-in patients and prescription services; none provide abortions.

The number of Minnesota employees affected by the layoffs wasn’t immediately available, a spokesperson said.

The layoffs come as patient needs change, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood, and “the broken aspects of our health care system have intensified, the organization’s Minnesota Title X funds have been frozen, and the U.S. House voted to advance a reconciliation package that defunds Planned Parenthood.”

Iowa health centers affected by the restructuring include locations in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Urbandale.

Planned Parenthood North Central States has already eliminated 35 additional positions through gradual attrition, the nonprofit said.

In coming years, the nonprofit will reduce brick-and-mortar sites to create regional centers, while doubling down on virtual and online care.

Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said in a press release that the organization has been “fighting to hold together an unsustainable infrastructure as the landscape shifts around us and an onslaught of attacks continues.”

“We know that many of our patients would have nowhere to turn if every Planned Parenthood health center were to disappear from their state,” Richardson said. “Heart wrenching and hard decisions today will ensure Planned Parenthood is here for years to come.”

Planned Parenthood North Central States lists 23 health centers in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

