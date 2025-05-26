Resident’s plan to build backyard dwelling for homeless family prompts Blaine to rethink rules

Looking at ways to allow more affordable housing, the Blaine City Council four years ago agreed to let residents build accessory dwelling units, the backyard tiny homes often called mother-in-law suites.
But the city hadn’t received any requests from residents looking to build one — until homeowner Alex Pepin put in an application earlier this year and sparked a debate that has prompted the city to reconsider the idea altogether.
Pepin, who runs a nonprofit serving the homeless, asked for a permit to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in his backyard, hoping to rent it out to a family in need.
“Everybody is upset,” resident David Hime told the council. “The neighborhood is up in arms over this.”
The Planning Commission approved Pepin’s request. But then the City Council, citing concerns about density and Pepin renting out the unit, voted 5-2 to deny it. Now, the council has put a yearlong moratorium on accepting requests for ADUs so it can rethink the city’s rules.
“It was disappointing for us,” Pepin said. “We’re just trying to do an allowable activity in the city. This is an allowable means to get affordable housing for people who need help in our community.”
He said his request led to residents circulating petitions and putting up signs that read “No ADU.” Some people equated the project to an encampment cropping up in their neighborhood.
More suburbs have allowed ADUs in recent years to tackle housing shortages and provide alternatives for older residents wanting to downsize. The dwellings are often considered a restrained way of adding more housing without drastically changing a neighborhood’s character. But ADUs have still been controversial in some cities as neighbors fight increased density.