Minnesota cities opposed a bill allowing accessory dwelling units, but many are permitting them

The Ramsey County suburb of Vadnais Heights recently joined dozens of Minnesota cities that permit accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as “granny flats” or “mother-in-law apartments,” within city limits.
“This is ... just a very small step in the direction of helping to create more housing for people in our current housing crisis,” Mayor Mike Krachmer said after the ordinance passed last month. The move came after city staff and officials hammered out details that would work in their city, such as limiting bedrooms and determining residency and rental requirements.
A group representing Minnesota cities opposed legislation this year that would have required cities across the state to allow ADUs. The bill didn’t pass. But as baby boomers look to downsize and housing shortages plague the state, a growing number of cities are looking toward permitting ADUs on their own as a way to meet housing needs.
“I think it’s a positive and a cool trend. We are definitely seeing an uptick in desire to have ADUs,” said Nichol Dehmer, the founder and CEO of YardHomes, a company that builds modular ADUs. Dehmer, who has consulted for cities interested in ordinances, counts nearly 50 Minnesota cities now allowing ADUs, mostly in the Twin Cities metro area.
‘Gentle density’
When Dehmer started her company in 2020, customers’ interest mostly came from pandemic fear of crowded nursing homes or the need for home office space. Now, she said, customers want flexibility.