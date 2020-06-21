A wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities interstate late Saturday killed four people and injured one, authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred about 9:55 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35W at 66th Street in Richfield, the State Patrol said.

A Nissan Murano was traveling south on northbound I-35W, where it collided with a GMC Terrain, the patrol said. The agency has yet to address how the Murano got on the wrong side of the freeway.

The wrong-way driver, Alfredo Torres, 21, of St. Paul was killed, according to the patrol.

Dead in the Terrain were the driver, Briana M. Vazquez, 25, of Watertown, S.D.; and passengers Hassan A. Abdulmalik, 28, of Bloomington, and Tyler J. Fried, 27, of Vermillion, S.D.

A third Terrain passenger, 25-year-old Alaura D. Fried, of Lakeville, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.