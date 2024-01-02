GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Gabe Perreault scored twice as Team USA beat Latvia 7-2 in the quarterfinals for the world junior hockey championships Tuesday.

Gophers freshman Oliver Moore and Maple Grove's Danny Nelson, who plays at Notre Dame, also scored for the U.S. as did Drew Fortescue, Rutger McGroarty and Will Smith.

Jacob Fowler had 23 saves for the Americans.

Semifinal matchups won't be set until all the day's games are complete.

Dans Locmelis, who plays for UMass-Amherst, scored both Latvian goals. His UMass teammate, Michael Hrabel, was the hero as Czechia upset Canada earlier in the day.

Hrabel made 28 saves and Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in regulation to lift Czechia past Canada 3-2.

The Canadians rallied from a 2-0 deficit on goals from Jake Fulong and Matthew Wood before Stancl's shot from the left circle went off a defender's stick and slipped past goalie Martin Rousseau.

Jere Lassila scored in overtime to lift Finland past Slovakia 4-3 in another quarterfinal. Sweden and Switzerland played later in the day.