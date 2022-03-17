Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the growing confidence of the Timberwolves, who clinched at least a berth in the play-in round after beating the Lakers 124-104 at Target Center on Wednesday. They have managed to walk a fine line of playing with swagger and not going overboard this year, and it's part of their identity. Speaking of identity, the Wild rediscovered theirs — at least for one game — in a much-needed 4-2 win over Boston.

7:00: Rand welcomes Jim Andrews and Kris Atteberry to the show for something totally new: a preview of this year's Formula 1 racing season. If you don't know much about F1 — or even if you do — you will learn plenty.

28:00: Are the Vikings going to trade Danielle Hunter? We don't know. But we do know the Loons are adding a key player via trade.

