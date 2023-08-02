Diamond Miller of the Lynx was named WNBA rookie of the month for July.

It's the seventh time in team history a Lynx player has received the honor, a group that includes Crystal Dangerfield (twice in 2020), Napheesa Collier (July 2019), Maya Moore (twice in 2011) and Candace Wiggins (June 2008). All but Wiggins went on to win the league's rookie of the year award.

Miller, a 6-3 forward, averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes in July.

She leads WNBA rookies in free-throw percentage (.814) and is second in scoring (13.2 per game), assists (2.9) and field goal percentage (.405). Aliyah Boston of Indiana, the No. 1 overall draft choice, is the rookie leader in scoring (14.1).

The 22-year-old Miller was the second pick in the 2023 draft out of Maryland. She helped the Lynx to victories over New York and Connecticut over the weekend in the absence of All-Star guard Collier.