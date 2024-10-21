Lynx

Cheryl Reeve and Lynx fans cry foul over call that let Liberty tie score, then win WNBA championship

Like their head coach, many fans felt the Lynx got robbed of a chance to win their fifth championship.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 1:02PM
Coach Cheryl Reeve had harsh words for the officials after the Game 5 loss in the WNBA Finals.

Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve didn’t hold back on what she thought of a foul call that allowed the New York Liberty to tie the score at the end of regulation and go on to win the decisive fifth game in the WNBA finals.

“Stolen,” the Lynx coach said during post-game comments moments after the Liberty hoisted the trophy with a 67-62 win in overtime.

“All the headlines will be, ‘Reeve cries foul.’ Bring it on.” Reeve said. “Bring it on. Because this [expletive] was stolen from us. Bring it on.”

Reeve wasn’t the only one taking umbrage with the foul called on Lynx center Alanna Smith with 5 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The call sent the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart to the free throw line where she made two shots to tie the score and force extra time.

NBA basketball legend LeBron James did, too.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was awash with others blasting the call and sympathizing with the Lynx.

View post on X

