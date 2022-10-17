The Lynx will have a 10.4 percent chance to win the WNBA draft lottery, which has been scheduled for Nov. 11.

The four teams that did not make the playoffs in 2022 will be in the lottery, and odds are based on their records for the past two seasons.

Indiana (11-57) has 442 chances out of 1,000 to get the first pick, and are guaranteed to pick no lower than third.

Atlanta (22-46) has 276 out of 1,000 chances, Washington (25-43) has 178 chances out of 1,000 and the Lynx — who have a two-year winning record of 36-32 — have 104 chances.

South Carolina center Aliyah Boston is likely to be the top pick in the April draft.

In a news release, the WNBA said: In the drawing, 14 balls numbered 1-14 will be placed in a lottery machine and mixed. Four balls will be drawn to determine a four-digit combination. The team assigned that four-ball combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The four balls will then be placed back into the machine and the process will be repeated to determine the second pick. The team with the lowest cumulative two-year record whose numerical combinations do not come up in the first two four-ball combinations will select third and the remaining team will select fourth.

The Wolves also have the 12th, and final, first-round pick after a trade with Las Vegas.