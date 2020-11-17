MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
05-10-16-22-42
(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man in prison for murder charged in 1989 cold case killing
A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend and federal worker in Washington a decade ago pleaded guilty Monday to slaying his estranged wife who disappeared from her Virginia home in 1989, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:05-10-16-22-42(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:5-3-7(five, three, seven)05-10-16-22-42(five, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $140,000Estimated jackpot: $176 million06-09-13-14-19(six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot: $179…
National
Trump attacks Vegas-area certification of Biden election win
As officials in Nevada's most populous counties certified results of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday with a new attack on the vote that gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory.
National
California governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the "emergency brake" Monday on reopening the state's economy as coronavirus cases surge at the fastest rate since the start of the outbreak.