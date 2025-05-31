Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Gopher 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 1:21AM

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota Gopher 5" game were:

8, 21, 25, 36, 45

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-six, forty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota North 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Minnesota North 5" game were:

Things To Do

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Minnesota Gopher 5

Nation

Alf Clausen, Emmy-winning composer who wrote music for 'The Simpsons' for 27 years, dies at 84