Wimbledon is bracing for record-breaking Day 1 temperatures as the tournament gets started

As for fans, Bolton said, ''we're offering the same advice as lots of the medical professionals: Come prepared. Bring a hat. Wear sunscreen. Wear light clothing if you can. Take breaks out of the sun. We've got over 100 water points around the grounds, so definitely stay hydrated. And keep an eye on your friends and others around you. If people look like they're suffering a little bit from heat stress, we've got a really significantly sized medical team here.''