The Wild's losing streak is up to seven games.

They were upended 4-1 by the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena in a penalty-heavy battle that Detroit won by scoring on two of its five power plays.

Both goals came from David Perron, the latter only 1 minute, 29 seconds into the third period to double Detroit's lead after Dylan Larkin's tiebreaker at 16:53 of the second — a costly play for the Wild, who were in control for much of the period, outshooting the Red Wings 14-6, but couldn't capitalize.

Shayne Gostisbehere added an empty-netter with 23 seconds remaining.

Baudette's Alex Lyon had 37 saves to win his second career start against the Wild.

Perron's first tally 4:06 into the first period was almost identical to his second, a one-timer from the left circle that flew by Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (19 saves). Although the Red Wings looked sharper that period, they exited the first tied with the Wild after Joel Eriksson Ek tipped in a Kirill Kaprizov shot on the power play with 12 seconds to go. The Wild power play finished 1-for-5.

Eriksson Ek's 10 goals and six on the power play are the most on the Wild.

This is the Wild's longest skid since an eight-game drought Jan.23-Feb.13, 2016.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.