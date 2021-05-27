Intro: A 3-0 victory by the Wild over Vegas in Game 6 of their playoff series on Wednesday had plenty of drama and momentum plays, but the biggest key according to Michael Rand was head coach Dean Evason pushing all the right buttons and outpacing Vegas coach Pete DeBoer. Evason stayed the course with his lineup and was rewarded. He kept faith in his best players and was rewarded. And he put Vegas in a desperate situation — enough so that DeBore made an emotional challenge to a disallowed goal that went in the Wild's favor and changed the game.

Plus, plenty of talk about Zach Parise's big game — and his future — and postgame comments from Evason, Marcus Foligno and goalie Cam Talbot.

15:00: Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the Gophers football team being able to hit the road recruiting next week for the first time in a while — and the opportunity for P.J. Fleck's team in opening against Ohio State.

27:00: Remember the 2003 playoff run and setting up Friday's podcast appearance from Wes Walz.

