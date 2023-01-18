GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored twice, including the game-winner.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender picked up 34 saves.

3. Connor Dewar, Wild: The center assisted on a pair of goals.

By the numbers

2 Assists for Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin, but zero goals.

3 Wild goals on long shots with traffic in front of the Capitals net.

100 Career games for the Wild's Brandon Duhaime.