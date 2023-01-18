GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored twice, including the game-winner.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender picked up 34 saves.
3. Connor Dewar, Wild: The center assisted on a pair of goals.
By the numbers
2 Assists for Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin, but zero goals.
3 Wild goals on long shots with traffic in front of the Capitals net.
100 Career games for the Wild's Brandon Duhaime.
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
St. Paul Instructor who showed Prophet Muhammad images sues Hamline; school officials say calling it Islamophobic was flawed
