The Wild, already shorthanded against one of the best teams in the league, will be without veteran winger Marcus Foligno and injured defenseman Matt Dumba for tonight's game against the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.

The NHL added Foligno to the COVID-19 protocol list on Sunday.

"You can do all the right things, and there's people that sometimes get it," coach Dean Evason said, who did not confirm Foligno has the coronavirus. "It happens. We support Marcus. Believe me, he's done the right things.

"We'll get him healthy. That's the main thing, clearly, and then we get back him back to a position where he can compete for our hockey club."

The team said all repeated COVID testing with staff and players Sunday were confirmed negative.

Foligno played in Saturday night's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Dumba, who suffered a lower body injury on Saturday, was put on injured reserve. Evason said there's no timetable for Dumba's return.

"You guys all saw it," Evason said. "Obviously it doesn't look good."

With forward Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) also injured, and winger Kevin Fiala serving the second of a three-game suspension, three players were activated from the taxi squad.

Forwards Kyle Rau and Gerald Mayhew, along with defenseman Luke Johnson, will be available for tonight's game. Cam Talbot is returning from injury and will start in goal, while the Avalanche will use former Minnesota Duluth standout Hunter Miska.

The Wild put Mats Zuccarello, who is recovering from arm surgery, on long term IR to make room for Dumba. Forwards Will Bitten and Mason Shaw were recalled from Iowa to join the taxi squad, and goalie Andrew Hammond was reassigned to Iowa.

The team's alternate jerseys, which honor the North Stars, will make their debut tonight.