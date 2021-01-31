Colorado isn't just expected to vie for the West Division crown.

The Avalanche are supposed to contend for the Stanley Cup.

And on Saturday the Wild learned why that is.

In the first of four in a row between the rivals, Colorado executed a methodical takedown – shredding the Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center with as well-rounded of a performance the Wild has encountered this season.

Top-line juggernauts Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabe Landeskog combined on a goal, the defense limited the Wild to a season-low 20 shots and goalie Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

What's even more impressive is the Avalanche didn't waver, getting a jump on the Wild early and never looking back. And the payoff came in the standings, with Colorado gaining a two-point edge on the Wild after both teams entered the game with 5-3 records.

As soon as the puck dropped, the Avalanche started spraying shots around the Wild zone and the team finally connected after goalie Kaapo Kahkonen lost his stick. A wind-up from Logan O'Connor actually caromed off Kahkonen's idle stick in the crease en route to the back of the net at 3 minutes, 2 seconds.

Quickly, Colorado had a 7-1 advantage in shots with the Wild skating scrambly. But the team settled down after its second shot, a riser from defenseman Matt Dumba that bounced off Grubauer's mask before sailing in and out of the net at 6:49.

With an assist on Dumba's goal, winger Jordan Greenway extended his assist and point streak to a career-high three games. He also leads the Wild in assists (7) and points (8).

Still, pressure from the Avalanche came in waves and before the first adjourned, Colorado reestablished its lead on a one-timer from Joonas Donskoi – who had a step on Ryan Hartman – in the waning stages of a power play at 19:43.

Once play resumed in the second, the Avalanche picked up where it left off.

Rantanen cut across the middle of the Wild zone before wristing the puck just under the crossbar at 3:07, a highlight-reel finish that put the Avalanche up 3-1. Kahkonen ended up with 28 saves.

The Wild's chances of cutting into that deficit took a hit with the team's parade to the penalty box as the period progressed, and defenseman Carson Soucy was the grand marshal – committing all three penalties. Two of them were overlapping cross-checking minors to give Colorado a four-minute power play near the end of the frame, but the Wild buckled down and survived the disadvantage.

Overall, the Avalanche went 2-for-7 on the power play and the Wild blanked on its two looks – plummeting the unit even deeper into its season-opening slump at 2-for-36.

By the end of that penalty kill, the Wild was back to full strength after spending some of the period down a player.

Center Nico Sturm, whose line with Greenway and winger Marcus Foligno was tasked with shadowing the MacKinnon trio, left the game briefly after taking a hit from MacKinnon in the corner.

His absence dropped the Wild down to 10 forwards since the team decided to dress only 11 with winger Kevin Fiala unavailable as he began to serve a three-game suspension for boarding Los Angeles' Matt Roy in the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday.

The Wild was back to 10 forwards in the third since winger Marcus Johansson didn't return for the period. Dumba also left early, getting helped down the tunnel after he got tied up with Greenway and fell awkwardly to the ice in the third period.

Seconds after that, the Avalanche scored again – a blistering shot by Brandon Saad at 12:17 before J.T. Compher added another power play goal with 5:05 to go.