WINNIPEG — The rematch has arrived.

After a tense tussle last week that resulted in three fights and a suspension, the Wild and Jets are reuniting Wednesday at Canada Life Centre for their final clash of the regular season on the heels of that feisty 2-0 loss for the Wild on Feb.8.

"We do want to dictate how the game's played," coach Dean Evason said, "and hopefully teams have to react to how we play the game and that's honest, straight-up, physical, with the skill set hopefully that allows us to have success."

Winger Marcus Foligno and Winnipeg's Adam Lowry were in two of those fights, and Foligno was suspended for kneeing Lowry in the second bout. He sat out two games and will return to action on Wednesday, rejoining longtime linemates Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Goalie Cam Talbot will be back in net, continuing the Wild's recent trend of rotating its netminders, and the team will pair up Jon Merrill and Alex Goligoski on the blue line. Defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) remains out along with winger Nick Bjugstad (broken finger).

That loss to the Jets was the first time this season the Wild was shut out. In two games since then, the Wild has racked up a total of 10 goals.

"They did a great job of boxing out," Evason said of Winnipeg. "I think they were committed to being physical. They were committed to keeping us away from the front of the net."

Not only has the Wild rediscovered its 5-on-5 scoring, but the power play has also capitalized — delivering three goals on Monday in the 7-4 win over the Red Wings.

"We did some really good things not only with the puck but away from the puck and our movement," Evason said. "I think the guys have a really good understanding of what we're doing, and it's gotta continue."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar-Nico Sturm-Brandon Duhaime

Jonas Brodin-Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Jordie Benn-Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

2: Goals or less by the opposition in 12 of the Wild's 14 road victories.

4: Points for Matt Boldy on Monday vs. Detroit, the most in a game by a Wild rookie.

5-1-1: Record for the Wild over its past seven road contests.

6: Multi-goal comebacks by the Wild, which is tops in the NHL.

11: Wins by the Wild over its last 13 games.

About the Jets:

Since blanking the Wild last week, the Jets are 1-1-1. Most recently, Winnipeg was upended 3-1 by Chicago on Monday. The Jets are in sixth place in the Central Division, 15 points shy of the No.2 Wild. Center Mark Scheifele has a goal in four straight games. He also has three assists in that span.