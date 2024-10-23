Wild-Lightning game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Lightning update: This is a new era for the Lightning. Gone is longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who signed with Nashville as a free agent after a 16-season run with Tampa Bay that included winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. But the rest of the Lightning core is still intact, led by RW Nikita Kucherov, D Victor Hedman and G Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kucherov is off to a torrid start, with seven goals and five assists in six games for Tampa Bay (4-2). LW Jake Guentzel has two goals and five assists after joining the Lightning in the off-season.