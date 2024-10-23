Wild-Lightning game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
Marc-Andre Fleury expected to start in goal for the Wild as he heads toward another milestone.
Thursday, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 107.9 FM
Wild update: Coach John Hynes said G Marc-Andre Fleury would “most likely” start in net vs. Tampa Bay. Fleury has played just once this season, the 5-4 shootout loss to Seattle on Oct. 12. He finished with 30 saves. This is Fleury’s last season before retiring, and he’s two games away from 100 with the Wild. The goalie’s 1,026 career games are also three behind Patrick Roy for third in NHL history.
Lightning update: This is a new era for the Lightning. Gone is longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who signed with Nashville as a free agent after a 16-season run with Tampa Bay that included winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. But the rest of the Lightning core is still intact, led by RW Nikita Kucherov, D Victor Hedman and G Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kucherov is off to a torrid start, with seven goals and five assists in six games for Tampa Bay (4-2). LW Jake Guentzel has two goals and five assists after joining the Lightning in the off-season.
Injuries: Wild C Ryan Hartman (upper body) is day-to-day. D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out.
