Wild-Lightning game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Marc-Andre Fleury expected to start in goal for the Wild as he heads toward another milestone.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 8:39PM
Wild winger Marcus Foligno tries to jam in a shot on Florida goalie Spencer Knight during Tuesday's 5-1 victory in Sunrise, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee)

Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning

Thursday, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 107.9 FM

Wild update: Coach John Hynes said G Marc-Andre Fleury would “most likely” start in net vs. Tampa Bay. Fleury has played just once this season, the 5-4 shootout loss to Seattle on Oct. 12. He finished with 30 saves. This is Fleury’s last season before retiring, and he’s two games away from 100 with the Wild. The goalie’s 1,026 career games are also three behind Patrick Roy for third in NHL history.

Lightning update: This is a new era for the Lightning. Gone is longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who signed with Nashville as a free agent after a 16-season run with Tampa Bay that included winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. But the rest of the Lightning core is still intact, led by RW Nikita Kucherov, D Victor Hedman and G Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kucherov is off to a torrid start, with seven goals and five assists in six games for Tampa Bay (4-2). LW Jake Guentzel has two goals and five assists after joining the Lightning in the off-season.

Injuries: Wild C Ryan Hartman (upper body) is day-to-day. D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out.

