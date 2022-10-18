Introduction: The theme of the first part of the show was a mess of their own making. Host Michael Rand picked apart the 0-3 Wild, who have given up 20 goals in their first three games. From benching Marco Rossi to having a shaky plan in net, it already seems like offseason plans are going awry. Is it just puck luck, as coach Dean Evason hopes, or is it something worse? Minnesota United lost in a shootout in its playoff opener, ending a season that went off the rails late. With a stronger finish, a competent playoff effort like the one delivered Monday would have been rewarded with a win.

8:00: The Vikings put an emphasis on creating turnovers, but the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer makes a good point about the timing of those takeaways not being sustainable. Then again, we keep saying things about the 5-1 start aren't sustainable as they continue to happen. Plus more award-winning Vikings poetry.

34:00: The Gophers men's basketball team got its best recruit in almost 20 years.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports