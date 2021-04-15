Star Tribune beat writer Jerry Zgoda and Minnesota United midfielder Wil Trapp join the show for a season preview as the Loons prepare for their opener Friday at Seattle. Expectations are high, both externally and internally, after the Loons narrowly missed making the MLS Cup final last season. Will the addition of several veterans and the continued ascendance of Emanuel Reynoso propel the Loons to even greater heights, or will they struggle to live up to their own success?

At the outset, Rand examines the suddenly ice-cold Twins, who have lost five straight games — all at Target Field — in frustrating fashion. At 5-7 on the season, the Twins seem like they are better than their record indicates. But it's also possible that their greatest strengths — all-around depth and lack of a glaring weakness — could also be a detriment in close games.

Plus a Wild win, a look ahead and a look ahead to tonight's WNBA Draft.

